Armed robbers take cash, tobacco, lighters from Wichita convenience store

Two men with guns robbed a northeast Wichita convenience store early Thursday, police said.
Officers were called to the Circle K in the 3300 block of North Rock at around 6 a.m. An employee told police that the men demanded money and also took tobacco products and lighters, Officer Charley Davidson said.
There were no injuries reported.
Police described one of the robbers as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 black man in his 20s of light complexion and slim build, wearing a white T-shirt over his face, gray hoodie and gloves. The other robber was described as a 19- or 20-year-old 5-foot-7 black man of medium to dark complexion and skinny build wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants and black gloves.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
This is at least the third time the convenience store has been robbed this year. It was robbed Jan. 24 and Feb. 5, police have said previously.
