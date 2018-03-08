Update: Response to false active shooter call at Maize South 'was textbook,' chief says

A report of an active shooting inside Maize South High School Thursday morning was false, Maize Police Chief Matt Jensby said just before noon.
No students or teachers were ever in danger, he said.
Jensby said police are still investigating the report that was made to dispatch. They don't know who made the report or if it was called in to 911 or sent in a text.
Asked if the report to dispatch was a threat that someone was going to shoot inside the school, or if it was a report that someone was already inside the school shooting, Jensby said that was still under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
No arrests have been made.
When dispatch reported an active shooter to Maize police and to the school, Jensby said the School Resource Officer inside Maize South was surprised, because all was quiet.
"Our SRO that was stationed at the school didn't know of anything that was going on until he heard the dispatch call," the chief said. "He was on site, immediately took the necessary action to make sure everybody was safe in the school and almost immediately determined there was no active shooter in the school."
An email sent to parents by the school confirmed the false report.
"Students were oblivious to what was even going on," Jensby said.
A father himself, Jensby said he responded to the call knowing one of his own children was inside the building.
"Of course any time there's an active shooter, all your past training goes through your head," he said. "What do I need to do when I get to the scene? Who is going to be there? There were multiple agencies who responded ... When everybody arrived, teams formed up. They got ready to go into the school. Of course we didn't need to do that."
Jensby called the response by all law enforcement officers and the school "textbook" and having an officer already inside the school was helpful.
"This is the way we'd want t to go if this were to happen," he said. "No law enforcement officer wants things like active shooters to happen at schools. Fear is the thing that runs through your body."
Comments