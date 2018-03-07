Pizza Hut driver robbed at gunpoint near west Wichita hotel, police say

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint after taking a pizza to a west Wichita hotel on Monday night, police said.
Police were called to a robbery at a parking lot in the 500 block of South Julia at around 10:30 p.m., Officer Paul Cruz said. A 26-year-old Pizza Hut driver told police that he had delivered pizza to a nearby hotel and was unlocking his vehicle when a man approached.
That man's face was covered in a red bandana as he pointed a gun at the driver and demanded money, Cruz said.
The driver gave the man money, and he left in a silver, four-door Cadillac, police said. The robber was described by police as a 6-foot, 160-pound white man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt in addition to the red bandana. The Cadillac driver was described as a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
