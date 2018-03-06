Man shot in head at Dillon's parking lot dies, police say

A man who police said was shot during a drug deal at a west Wichita Dillon's has died.
Wichita police were called to a shooting at the Dillon's at 13415 W. Maple at around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, Officer Paul Cruz said. Officer found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Chris Coley, 19, died on Monday at around 2:30 a.m., Cruz said. The case is the eighth homicide of the year, police said.
Police said Coley was at Dillon's with a woman to sell marijuana to a 21-year-old man. Cruz said he could not be specific about what happened, but said the man shot Coley in the head during the transaction. The man then drove away from the scene.
Raymond Anthony Alvarez Jr., 21, was arrested on Feb. 20 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm, booking reports show.
