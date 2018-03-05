He tried to take her purse, and a bystander helped police subdue him

A man who Wichita police said tried to take a woman’s purse while she was walking with her husband was arrested by officers with the help of a bystander.
A 71-year-old woman was walking with her husband in the area of Central and Sheridan on Sunday afternoon when a man ran up and tried to take her purse off her shoulder, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday. The husband needs the assistance of a motorized scooter, Davidson said.
The driver of a car passing by honked its horn; the man, who was still struggling with the woman, then ran away, police said.
Officers responding to the call found the man at around 5:15 p.m. in the yard of a house in the 600 block of North Sheridan, the same block as the attempted purse snatching. The man and an officer struggled with each other before a 66-year-old man living at the house assisted the officer, Davidson said.
Booking reports show Kenneth Dwight Nelson, 47, was arrested in the 600 block of North Sheridan at 5:17 p.m. on Sunday on suspicion of attempted robbery and resisting arrest.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
