Crime & Courts

He tried to take her purse, and a bystander helped police subdue him

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 01:22 PM

A man who Wichita police said tried to take a woman’s purse while she was walking with her husband was arrested by officers with the help of a bystander.

A 71-year-old woman was walking with her husband in the area of Central and Sheridan on Sunday afternoon when a man ran up and tried to take her purse off her shoulder, Officer Charley Davidson said Monday. The husband needs the assistance of a motorized scooter, Davidson said.

The driver of a car passing by honked its horn; the man, who was still struggling with the woman, then ran away, police said.

Officers responding to the call found the man at around 5:15 p.m. in the yard of a house in the 600 block of North Sheridan, the same block as the attempted purse snatching. The man and an officer struggled with each other before a 66-year-old man living at the house assisted the officer, Davidson said.

Booking reports show Kenneth Dwight Nelson, 47, was arrested in the 600 block of North Sheridan at 5:17 p.m. on Sunday on suspicion of attempted robbery and resisting arrest.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

