She jumped off a bridge, then two Wichita officers followed her into river

Two Wichita police officers went into the Little Arkansas River after they saw a woman jump off a bridge.
The officers were called by the 20-year-old woman’s 20-year-old boyfriend at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to an apartment in the 400 block of West Central, Officer Charley Davidson said on Monday. The boyfriend said she was harming herself with a knife and threatening to jump off a bridge, police said.
The officers went to the bridge at Waco and Murdock, where they saw the woman jump from the top of the bridge into the river, Davidson said. The woman could not keep her head above water, and the officers went to the riverbank and dove in after her.
The woman was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and a psychological evaluation, Davidson said.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments