Police release photo of Intrust Bank robber

Police released a photo of a man who officers said robbed a Wichita bank using a note to demand money.
Officers were called to the Intrust Bank at 37th North and Rock Road for a robbery at 2:42 p.m. on Friday, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. An employee told police that the man entered the bank, presented a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon.
The man ran from the bank once employees gave him money, Davidson said. No injuries were reported.
A dispatch supervisor described the robber as a black, mostly bald man with a light mustache. He was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
