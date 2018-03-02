Wichita police released this photo in the robbery of the Intrust Bank at 37th and Rock on Friday.
Crime & Courts

Police release photo of Intrust Bank robber

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

March 02, 2018 05:04 PM

Police released a photo of a man who officers said robbed a Wichita bank using a note to demand money.

Officers were called to the Intrust Bank at 37th North and Rock Road for a robbery at 2:42 p.m. on Friday, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. An employee told police that the man entered the bank, presented a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon.

The man ran from the bank once employees gave him money, Davidson said. No injuries were reported.

A dispatch supervisor described the robber as a black, mostly bald man with a light mustache. He was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

