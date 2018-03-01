Sleeping girl in stolen SUV found before police issue Amber Alert

A 6-year-old girl was found safe before police could issue an Amber Alert after the SUV she was in was stolen from a Wichita laundromat.
The girl’s mom went into the Lost Sock Laundromat at Seneca and McCormick at around 7 p.m., and left her sleeping daughter inside the white SUV, along with her keys in the ignition, police Lt. Travis Rakestraw said.
Ten minutes later, she saw her SUV was gone, said Rakestraw, the commander of the Exploited and Missing Child Unit.
Police started a search for the vehicle and contacted the KBI to see if the case met the criteria for an Amber Alert. Before an alert was issued, police found the vehicle in the 2600 block of South Osage at around 8:45 p.m., about two miles from the laundromat.
The girl was still asleep in the back seat and unharmed. The carjacker was gone, Rakestraw said. The girl was reunited with her mother.
Crime scene investigators will look for evidence inside the SUV, Rakestraw said. Police said they do not have a description of the carjacker.
Rakestraw said the girl did not see the carjacker because she slept through the entire incident.
“She didn’t know she was in any danger, but that’s probably a blessing,” he said.
“This is one of the scary calls,” Rakestraw said. “We want to make sure the child is safe. We don’t want any child to have to go through something like this, and a parent to go through this as well. This is one of the calls where we have a happy ending, and we’re all happy about that because it could have been much worse.”
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
