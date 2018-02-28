Kohl’s, 6900 W. Kellogg Drive
Crime & Courts

Teens with stolen gun who took clothes from west Wichita Kohl’s caught by police

By Jason Tidd

February 28, 2018 05:14 PM

Two teens running after a shoplifting at a Kohl’s were caught by police, but not before one of the boys pointed a stolen gun at a man who tried to stop them.

Police were called to a shoplifting at the Kohl’s in the 6900 block of West Kellogg at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Officer Charley Davidson said. Officers pursued the boys as they ran from the store, and one of the boys pointed a gun at a Best Buy employee who tried to help police.

Stolen clothing was recovered, as was the gun, which was reported stolen out of Derby, Davidson said.

One of the boys was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of theft, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and aggravated assault with a firearm, a police media report states. The other was booked on suspicion of theft.

No injuries were reported.

Davidson advised against bystanders putting themselves in harm’s way, but said people can help police by getting as specific a description as possible.

