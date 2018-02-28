More Videos

Police are looking for a man and woman who they say robbed and Arby's. The robbery may be connected to another robbery 20 minutes later. Wichita Police Department
Crime & Courts

Wichita man, woman charged with string of armed robberies

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 28, 2018 04:33 PM

A Wichita man and woman face federal charges in connection with a string of armed robberies at local businesses, officials said.

A grand jury indicted Savannah Cole, 20,and Kenneth W. Cade, 28, with four counts of robbery and four counts of using firearms to commit robberies. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a prepared statement. Cole also has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

Cole and Cade are alleged to have robbed the following stores:

▪  Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale, Nov. 22.

▪  C-Store, 837 S. Oliver, Feb. 7.

▪  Arby's, 4308 E. Harry, Feb. 14.

▪  Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca, Feb. 14.

During the Arby’s robbery, Cade is alleged to have jumped up on the counter and grabbed the money before they left. If convicted, Cole and Cade face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count. They also face at least seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of using a firearm in a robbery.

Cade faces up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

