Three Wichitans charged with sex trafficking of minor

Three Wichitans are charged with sex trafficking a girl.
Johnell Carter, 22, Christian L. Dixon, 27, and Jazmin Manuel, 21, were charged after Wichita police interviewed a 16-year-old girl who had been the victim of sex trafficking since she was 15, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a release. Police interviewed the girl in June 2017, and the FBI helped investigate.
Carter and Dixon were allegedly paid by about 50 men who had sex with the girl, the release said. The pair used online advertising and would take the girl to Texas, where men paid to have sex with her, it said.
If convicted, each defendant faces at least 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
