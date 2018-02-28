UPDATE: Wamego man killed in shootout with several officers

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shootout with several law enforcement officers in Wamego Monday night.
Ethan M. Straub, 25, of Wamego, died after exchanging gunfire with officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in Wamego, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.
The shootout was the culmination of an incident that began at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking at Kreem Kup Drive In on Highway 24 in Wamego. Officers from several law enforcement agencies made contact with Straub at about 6 p.m. in the area of 8th and Pine in Wamego, the KBI reported.
A short time after that initial contact, gunfire was exchanged between Straub and five officers from four different agencies. Officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department and the St. George Police Department all shot at Straub, according to the KBI.
Never miss a local story.
Straub was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident, though one officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution due to a health concern.
The KBI is investigating the incident. The findings will be turned over to the Pottawatomie County Attorney for review.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments