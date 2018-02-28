Kansas detective charged with felonies. His brother, the sheriff, reported it

A former Kansas sheriff’s detective has been charged with misuse of public funds and two other felonies after his brother — the sheriff — contacted state investigators.
Jeffrey Allen King, 43, of Larned, was charged with misuse of public funds, felony theft of over $20,000 and making false information, the KBI and special prosecutor Thomas Drees said in releases. King was placed on administrative leave in December and resigned as a Pawnee County Sheriff’s detective on Thursday.
Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King, brother of Jeffrey King, and Undersheriff Derek Slack asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for help in December investigating the detective’s conduct, the releases said. The alleged crimes occurred between January 2015 and October 2017.
Drees, the Ellis County Attorney, was appointed as special prosecutor at the request of Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett. Jeffrey King’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 15.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments