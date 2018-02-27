Crime & Courts

Kansas man dead after shootout with five officers, KBI says

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

February 27, 2018 07:39 AM

A man was killed in Pottawatomie County on Monday evening after a shootout with several law enforcement officers, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

At about 5:30 p.m., the officers from multiple agencies responded to a reported armed carjacking at Kreem Kup Drive In, at 601 W. Highway 24, in Wamego.

Officers then received reports that the man was riding a bicycle while holding a gun near 8th and Pine, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. When officers found him in the area, the patrol said he was attempting to steal another vehicle.

Shortly after he was found, the Bureau said gunfire was exchange between the man and five law enforcement officers from four agencies.

Those agencies who had officers fire their weapons are the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department and the St. George Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

