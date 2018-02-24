Relative: Fight preceded South Broadway shooting

Police are still working to identify a suspect in a shooting Friday night in south Wichita that landed the victim in intensive care at a local hospital.
The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday outside Wichita Auto Auction in the 3800 block of South Broadway, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s north of MacArthur Road and the junction of I-135 and I-235.
A relative of the victim said he was shot after a fight in the parking lot. He was shot in the leg and the bullet lodged in his pelvis.
The shooting victim and the suspect know each other and happened to both be there for a vehicle auction, the victim’s relative said.
The victim is currently in the intensive care unit, the relative said, but he is expected to eventually recover from his injuries.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
