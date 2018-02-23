UPDATE: Man shot in south Wichita

Police are investigating a shooting in south Wichita Friday night.
The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of South Broadway, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The shooting appears to have occurred outside Wichita Auto Auction in the 3800 block of South Broadway.
That’s north of MacArthur Road and the junction of I-135 and I-235. A man was shot in the torso, Officer Paul Cruz said.
“There was some sort of disturbance,” Cruz said.
The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover, Cruz said.
Investigators have no suspect description at this point.
“We’re going to need the public’s help on this one,” Cruz said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
