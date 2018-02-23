Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo
Attention teen drivers: Sheriff’s deputies will be watching you

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 23, 2018 02:43 PM

Teen drivers beware.

If you’re speeding, not wearing a seat belt or driving while distracted, you may be pulled over by one of the extra Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies patrolling around area high schools over the next two weeks, according to a release.

The heightened traffic enforcement around Wichita-area high schools from Monday to March 9 is part of a larger effort by law enforcement in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma to reduce deadly traffic crashes.

A video tweeted by the Sheriff’s Office states that seat belt use saved an estimated 13,941 lives in 2015.

Car crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported. In 2015, 769 teen drivers and 531 passengers died in vehicles driven by teen drivers. More than half of them did not wear their seat belts.

In Kansas, 13 teens died in car crashes in 2015, and five of those teens were not properly restrained.

Did you know that when you send or receive a text you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds? At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field, blindfolded. (Courtesy of NHTSA)

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

