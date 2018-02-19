UPDATED: Police responding to shooting in south Wichita

The Wichita Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 1600 block of south Hydraulic. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m.
Wichita police Lt. Wendell Nicholson said one man showed up to the BD-C Store at Harry and Hydraulic with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Crews responding to a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Hydraulic. One person is in critical condition and has a gunshot wound to right torso, dispatch supervisor says. #ICTcrime— Kaitlyn Alanis (@KaitlynAlanis) February 19, 2018
