Police officers investigate a shooting in the 1600 block of south Hydraulic.
Police officers investigate a shooting in the 1600 block of south Hydraulic. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Police officers investigate a shooting in the 1600 block of south Hydraulic. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

UPDATED: Police responding to shooting in south Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 19, 2018 03:07 PM

The Wichita Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 1600 block of south Hydraulic. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m.

Wichita police Lt. Wendell Nicholson said one man showed up to the BD-C Store at Harry and Hydraulic with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

