The Wichita Eagle’s complete coverage of the deadly swatting incident

On Dec. 29, 2017, Wichita police went to 1033 W. McCormick expecting to find a homicide victim and two hostages. Instead, Andrew Finch, 28, opened his front door when he saw police lights outside and didn’t know why. Wichita police say he was given commands to keep his hands raised, but he reached toward his waistline multiple times.

When he reached his hands up suddenly, police say a officer who was standing in a driveway across the street from Finch shot him.

Wichita police went to the address because of a call to 911 that turned out to be "swatting." Swatting happens when someone makes a call to a police department with a false story of an ongoing crime – often with killing or hostages involved – in an attempt to draw a large number of police officers to a particular address.

It was the first time a swatting call turned deadly.

Here is The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com’s coverage of the incident.

