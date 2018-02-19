One man is in critical condition following a shooting and possible drug deal in a Wichita Dillons parking lot.
One man is in critical condition following a shooting and possible drug deal in a Wichita Dillons parking lot. File photo The Wichita Eagle
One man is in critical condition following a shooting and possible drug deal in a Wichita Dillons parking lot. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

One man shot, injured after possible drug deal in Dillons parking lot

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 19, 2018 08:39 AM

When Wichita police responded to a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Dillon’s at 13415 W. Maple.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to a release from officer Charley Davidson.

Davidson said the 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were meeting an unknown person in the Dillons parking lot for a possible drug deal.

The 19-year-old man was then shot, Davidson said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect is thought to be a black man in his early 20s, about 160 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had corn rows and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts.

The investigation is ongoing, Davidson said.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.

More Videos

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Pause
Raw footage of crews responding to Midtown house fire 1:33

Raw footage of crews responding to Midtown house fire

Police search southeast Wichita for missing boy 0:34

Police search southeast Wichita for missing boy

The Wichita Police Department needs help to find missing 5-year-old boy 4:12

The Wichita Police Department needs help to find missing 5-year-old boy

Raw video: Scene of KCK shooting that killed 1, injured 7 0:31

Raw video: Scene of KCK shooting that killed 1, injured 7

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:02

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:41

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 1:22

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected

See why this break-in failed 0:48

See why this break-in failed

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit 4:49

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Pause
Raw footage of crews responding to Midtown house fire 1:33

Raw footage of crews responding to Midtown house fire

Police search southeast Wichita for missing boy 0:34

Police search southeast Wichita for missing boy

The Wichita Police Department needs help to find missing 5-year-old boy 4:12

The Wichita Police Department needs help to find missing 5-year-old boy

Raw video: Scene of KCK shooting that killed 1, injured 7 0:31

Raw video: Scene of KCK shooting that killed 1, injured 7

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:02

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

Fight between father, son ends in shooting 1:41

Fight between father, son ends in shooting

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected 1:22

Police say two Valentine's Day robberies may be connected

See why this break-in failed 0:48

See why this break-in failed

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit 4:49

Swatting victim's mother speaks out about lawsuit

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

View More Video