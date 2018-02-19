One man shot, injured after possible drug deal in Dillons parking lot

When Wichita police responded to a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Dillon’s at 13415 W. Maple.
The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to a release from officer Charley Davidson.
Davidson said the 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were meeting an unknown person in the Dillons parking lot for a possible drug deal.
The 19-year-old man was then shot, Davidson said.
The suspect is thought to be a black man in his early 20s, about 160 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had corn rows and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts.
The investigation is ongoing, Davidson said.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
