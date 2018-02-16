Schools in Wichita, across state investigate threats after Florida shooting

In the days following a deadly school shooting in South Florida this week, police across the country have investigated copycat threats against other schools — including Northeast Magnet, North High and Southeast in Wichita.
Seventeen teachers and students were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon. A former student has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder.
In Wichita, rumors spread that a threat of violence was made against Southeast High on Friday. Extra police were sent to the school and as of 2 p.m., the threats were still under investigation, Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for USD 259, said.
At North High, a pep assembly that had been scheduled for Friday was canceled after rumors of threats of violence spread through social media.
Arensman said there was no credible evidence of a threat in those cases.
The Thursday decision to cancel the rally came a week after a threat found on a bathroom stall convinced school officials to increase security and police at North the following day.
Wichita police said that since Jan. 1 they’ve investigated four threats at Southeast and three threats at North.
A student at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School was arrested Friday in connection with threats of violence posted on social media. A threat made Tuesday against Southeast High also ended in an arrest.
Asked if it’s common for schools to see copycat threats after school shootings like the one in South Florida, Arensman said it can be contributed to a heightened awareness among students.
“We will always err on the side of caution and we will always investigate,” she said.
Arrest in Oklahoma
Bel Aire Police Chief Darrell Atteberry said a threat was circulated through social media against Northeast Magnet High School and John Marshall School.
Northeast Magnet Principal Matt Creasman sent a note to parents Friday that said the threats weren’t against his school.
“First off,” he wrote. “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who reported … At this time, I am happy to inform you that we are all clear.”
The threats, he said, were directed toward two schools in Oklahoma City with similar names, he said.
“The Oklahoma City Police Department has investigated the threat, and they have a suspect in custody. They have also confirmed that the social media post they were investigating for their two schools is the same post that was being spread among our students.”
Atteberry said the John Marshall threat was also directed toward an Oklahoma school.
“At this time, the Bel Aire Police Department and USD259 Security provided extra presence at the schools as a safety precaution,” he said.
Dodge City, Emporia and Atchison
A 17-year-old student at Dodge City High School was arrested after making threats of violence, the Dodge City Police Department said on Facebook.
“Officers immediately reacted to the tip and worked with school officials to locate the alleged suspect at home prior to the school day starting,” the department said. “After a thorough investigation the subject has been arrested for the alleged crime of criminal threat.”
The Emporia Police Department on Friday said it looked into two threats that were made Thursday.
On Thursday morning, officers spoke with a girl about conversations she had with a teacher, the department said on Facebook. The girl had made “concerning statements.”
“It was determined there was no intent to commit any act of violence,” the department said. “The Emporia Police Department also verified there were no means to carry out any type of violence.”
On Thursday evening, Lyon County Crime Stoppers got a tip about a post on Snapchat. It was determined to be a repost from a reported threat made in South Carolina.
“The same post was on other social media sites and national news outlets,” the post said. “Detectives determined Law Enforcement in South Carolina investigated that incident fully.”
In Atchison, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it received a report of a rumored threat to schools.
“We have no reason to believe that there is imminent danger to anyone,” the department said.
The entire district was locked down while the sheriff’s office investigated the threat, which was unfounded.
Threats across the country
According to WSPA News in South Carolina, a ninth grader was arrested after threatening students and staff through a Snapchat. Another student reported the threat to officials Wednesday. The Snapchat was a photo of himself holding what appeared to be an assault rifle with a caption reading, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”
An airsoft rifle was found in his home and he told police it was a joke.
On Thursday morning, police in Ohio said they investigated a post circulating social media that referenced the Florida shooting. The student alleged to have created the post was charged with inducing panic — a felony, the Ross Township Police Department said.
In California, the Fresno Bee reported that police investigated threats against two high schools there. That threat was also sent through Snapchat. The picture shows what appears to be an assault rifle on the carpet with the caption, “Edison and SSH don’t come to school.”
A Fresno police officer told the paper that it appeared someone took a photo that was already online and added the text. Police had a presence at both schools Thursday and Friday.
Schools were closed on Friday in a North Florida district after threats were made a day earlier. The district didn’t go into details about what the threat entailed, but WCJB reported that since the report of a threat was on such short notice, they didn’t have time to confirm how legitimate it was.
In Central Florida, officers in Marion County placed extra security at a high school after copycat threats were made.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
