Caleb Gaston
Caleb Gaston
Caleb Gaston

Crime & Courts

Former YMCA worker charged with indecent liberties involving second child

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

February 12, 2018 02:48 PM

The child care worker already charged with raping a 4-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA Kid Zone was charged Monday with aggravated indecent liberties involving another child at the same location.

Caleb Gaston, 21, of Derby remains in jail on a $1 million bond in the new case.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police identified a second victim. That alleged assault happened on Jan. 24, a police report says.

The other alleged crime occurred on Jan. 29, records show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant

View More Video