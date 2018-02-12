Former YMCA worker charged with indecent liberties involving second child

The child care worker already charged with raping a 4-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA Kid Zone was charged Monday with aggravated indecent liberties involving another child at the same location.
Caleb Gaston, 21, of Derby remains in jail on a $1 million bond in the new case.
As part of an ongoing investigation, police identified a second victim. That alleged assault happened on Jan. 24, a police report says.
The other alleged crime occurred on Jan. 29, records show.
Tim Potter
