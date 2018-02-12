Police catch knife-wielding pizza shop robber, but need help finding man with hammer

A man who robbed a pizza shop at knife-point was caught, but Wichita police ask for help in finding the hammer-wielding robbers of a convenience store.
The two armed robberies were reported Sunday, Officer Paul Cruz said.
One was at around 10:30 p.m. at the Domino’s in the 300 block of North Hillside, where a man with a knife demanded money, Cruz said. Cash was taken, as was the cell phone of a 27-year-old woman working at the pizza shop.
The man ran with the cash, but he didn’t get far.
An officer responding to the robbery saw the man and arrested him after a chase in the 400 block of North Spruce, about half a mile from the Domino’s. Ramon LaMont Price Jr., 20, was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery .
Price is being held on $75,000 bond.
The other robbery was at around 3 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at MacArthur and Hydraulic, where two men — one armed with a hammer — demanded money, Cruz said. They took cash, cigarettes and a cell phone from a 35-year-old woman working at the convenience store. They then ran off.
Police described the two robbers as 6-foot-2, 150-pound black men in their 30s wearing black hoodies, black pants, gloves and red bandanas over their faces. Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
There were no injuries reported in either robbery.
