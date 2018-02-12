He tried to kill a Kansas store clerk. Now he faces two murder charges in Mississippi

A murder suspect who was the focus of a nationwide manhunt that ended in Kansas now faces trial in Mississippi after a series of shootings and killings.
Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is suspected of killing his girlfriend and another woman in Mississippi, kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico, fleeing to Kansas and shooting a Pratt convenience store clerk in 2017.
He was arrested after a chase and fiery crash near the town of Wilson, about 80 miles from where the store clerk was shot in March, according to a tweet from Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Tod Hileman.
In March, the Mississippi man was charged in Kansas with attempted murder in the Pratt shooting. Deaton pleaded guilty in July to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. In October, he was sentenced in Kansas to nearly 13 years in prison.
Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said Monday that authorities have returned Alex Deaton to Mississippi and aim for a summer trial on murder, drive-by shooting and motor vehicle theft indictments.
He faces a possible life sentence if convicted in Mississippi. Authorities say Deaton is suspected of a nearly 2,000-mile trail of violence.
Contributing: The Associated Press
