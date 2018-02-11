Crime & Courts

Wichita babysitter admits she was paid to produce child porn

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 11, 2018 10:23 AM

A Wichita woman admitted to producing child pornography while she was babysitting a girl.

Stefanie Larsen, 46, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement.

Larsen admitted in her plea that she was paid by a man to allow him to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of a sleeping 7-year-old girl at her house, the release said. The child was told she had a bad dream when she awoke and cried out.

Sentencing is set for April 25, and both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 17 1/2 years, the release said.

