Wichita babysitter admits she was paid to produce child porn

A Wichita woman admitted to producing child pornography while she was babysitting a girl.
Stefanie Larsen, 46, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement.
Larsen admitted in her plea that she was paid by a man to allow him to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of a sleeping 7-year-old girl at her house, the release said. The child was told she had a bad dream when she awoke and cried out.
Sentencing is set for April 25, and both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 17 1/2 years, the release said.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
