Man arrested after handing over a note in two Wichita fast food robberies, police say

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Wichita Taco Bell and Burger King.
Officer Charley Davidson said in a release that the man has been booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated weapons violation.
At about 6:20 p.m. on Friday, a man handed a teenage employee a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon before robbing the Burger King at 740 N. Tyler.
One day later at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, a 23-year-old male employee reported that an unknown man robbed the Taco Bell at 7301 W. 21st St. The employee said a man entered the restaurant, approached the counter and handed him a note demanding money.
Cash was taken during both robberies, and the man fled on foot from both fast food restaurants.
The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Davidson said.
