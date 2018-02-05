Multiple weekend robberies may be related, police say

An armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning is thought to be related to two of the six weekend robberies in Wichita, police said.
Two men armed with a gun took money and cigarettes when they robbed the Circle K in the 3300 block of North Rock Road at 3 a.m., Officer Charley Davidson said. A 23-year-old woman working at the convenience store was not injured.
Davidson said investigators think the case is related to two other Circle K robberies early Saturday morning.
In one case, two armed men took money and cigarettes from the Circle K in the 1200 block of South Rock Road at around 12:30 a.m., Davidson said. About 10 minutes later, cash and cigarettes were taken when a Circle K in the 4400 block of West Maple was robbed at gunpoint by two men.
Never miss a local story.
The two convenience stores are about 10 miles apart.
A 30-year-old employee was injured in the West Maple robbery.
Those were three of the six reported robberies over the weekend. Two others — at a Burger King and a Taco Bell — are also thought to be related, Davidson said.
A man handed a teenage employee a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon at around 6:20 p.m. Friday at the Burger King in the 800 block of North Tyler, Davidson said. Then, at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man handed a note demanding money to an employee at the counter of the Taco Bell in the 7300 block of West 21st Street.
Cash was taken in both robberies.
Police ask anyone with information on the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Police described one of the Monday Circle K robbers as a 5-foot-10 black man of heavy build wearing a red face cover, dark jacket and blue jeans. The second robber was described as a 5-foot-11 black man of thin build wearing a beige jacket, scarf and jeans and armed with a gun.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments