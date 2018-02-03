Father arrested after wreck in August killed 6-year-old

The father of a boy killed in a wreck six months ago was arrested Friday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while driving while under the influence and driving without a valid license, according to booking reports.
The reports say Daniel Ivan Juarez-Lopez, 24, was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Northeast Waco. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Juarez-Lopez, then 23, was driving a Jeep occupied by his 6-year-old son just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. He crossed over the double line on 21st Street near Rock, overcorrected, hit a curb, crossed the line again and hit a second curb, police have said.
The Jeep rolled and stopped in a backyard. The boy and Juarez-Lopez were thrown from the Jeep.
Never miss a local story.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments