Father arrested after wreck in August killed 6-year-old

By Nichole Manna

February 03, 2018 01:04 PM

The father of a boy killed in a wreck six months ago was arrested Friday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while driving while under the influence and driving without a valid license, according to booking reports.

The reports say Daniel Ivan Juarez-Lopez, 24, was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Northeast Waco. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Juarez-Lopez, then 23, was driving a Jeep occupied by his 6-year-old son just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. He crossed over the double line on 21st Street near Rock, overcorrected, hit a curb, crossed the line again and hit a second curb, police have said.

The Jeep rolled and stopped in a backyard. The boy and Juarez-Lopez were thrown from the Jeep.

