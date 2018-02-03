Four Wichita businesses robbed between Friday night and Saturday morning

Wichita police are investigating four robberies — three armed — that happened between Friday night and Saturday morning.
The first happened about 6:20 p.m. at the Burger King in the 800 block of North Tyler.
A 17-year-old employee told police that a man went into the store, handed him a note that demanded money and left when the money was handed over. The man indicated he had a weapon, but never showed it, Officer Charley Davidson said.
About an hour later at 7:40 p.m., a 34-year-old employee of the Metro PCS in the 2700 block of East Central told police that three masked men armed with handguns went into the business and demanded money and cellphones. They left after taking the items, Davidson said.
At 12:30 a.m., the Circle K in the 1200 block of South Rock Road reported an armed robbery. A 28-year-old employee told officers that two armed men went into the convenience store and demanded cash. They took money and cigarettes, Davidson said.
Ten minutes later, a Circle K in the 4400 block of West Maple was robbed at gunpoint. Two men went into the store and demanded money. One of them had a handgun, Davidson said.
A 30-year-old employee was injured, and the men took money and cigarettes.
The two convenience stores are about 10 miles apart.
No injuries were reported in the first three robberies.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 316-268-4407 or Wichita police at 316-267-2111.
