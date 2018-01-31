Wichita man accused of threatening to blow up White House

A Wichita man has been arrested by the Secret Service after he made a telephone threat to the White House, documents show.
Brandon Koss is accused of calling the White House shortly after 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 26 and angrily declaring “I’m going to blow up the White House...” to the operator who answered, according to an affidavit filed by a Secret Service agent in Wichita.
The operator contacted the agent in Wichita and related the threat. On that same day, the agent called the number provided to him without receiving a response.
He then received Koss’ current address from his probation officer and went to that residence in the 200 block of North Topeka. Koss refused to open the door, the affidavit states, but he agreed to talk to the agent on the phone.
He admitted calling the White House earlier that day, but claimed he was attempting to report terrorism. He denied making a threat, the affidavit stated.
Court records show that Koss was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with making a threat against the president.
His detention hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Friday in U.S. District Court, with his preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
