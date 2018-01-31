Crime & Courts

A hostage situation in southeast Kansas ended peacefully on Tuesday

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 31, 2018 12:43 PM

A 30-year-old Coffeyville man was arrested Tuesday after police say he held three people hostage for several hours.

The Coffeyville police department said they received a report of shots fired in the area of 8th and Cherokee at around 2:30 p.m.

Officers determined the house at 1005 W. 9th was somehow involved. They believed the house was unoccupied and after getting permission from the owner, they went inside, police said in a Facebook post.

Once inside, they found a man who said he had been held hostage. The man also said the gunman was still inside the house and he was holding two women hostage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s special operation team set barricades to block streets and neighbors.

At 5:40 p.m. one of the women escaped. About two hours later, after negotiating with police, the alleged gunman, identified as Kent Antwon “Bud” Johnson, surrendered and the second hostage was freed.

Police found a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition in the house. They didn’t say what Johnson’s relationship was with any of the hostages.

Coffeyville schools were placed on a lock down during the situation and Coffeyville Community College also closed their campus.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping; two counts of battery and a count each of felony obstruction, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

More Videos

SWAT teams respond to standoff 2:03

SWAT teams respond to standoff

Pause
SWAT teams respond to shooting 2:49

SWAT teams respond to shooting

Police give details in fatal shooting 2:41

Police give details in fatal shooting

Police discuss December shooting 'to share the amount of violence our officers face' 3:06

Police discuss December shooting 'to share the amount of violence our officers face'

Dog put in quarantine after biting baby 0:38

Dog put in quarantine after biting baby

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit 6:00

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit

Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita 3:12

Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot 1:33

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint 1:12

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint

Police search for suspect in Subway robbery 0:59

Police search for suspect in Subway robbery

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SWAT teams respond to standoff 2:03

SWAT teams respond to standoff

Pause
SWAT teams respond to shooting 2:49

SWAT teams respond to shooting

Police give details in fatal shooting 2:41

Police give details in fatal shooting

Police discuss December shooting 'to share the amount of violence our officers face' 3:06

Police discuss December shooting 'to share the amount of violence our officers face'

Dog put in quarantine after biting baby 0:38

Dog put in quarantine after biting baby

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit 6:00

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit

Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita 3:12

Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot 1:33

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint 1:12

Police say two men robbed a west Wichita restaurant at gunpoint

Police search for suspect in Subway robbery 0:59

Police search for suspect in Subway robbery

SWAT teams respond to shooting

View More Video