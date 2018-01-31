A hostage situation in southeast Kansas ended peacefully on Tuesday

A 30-year-old Coffeyville man was arrested Tuesday after police say he held three people hostage for several hours.
The Coffeyville police department said they received a report of shots fired in the area of 8th and Cherokee at around 2:30 p.m.
Officers determined the house at 1005 W. 9th was somehow involved. They believed the house was unoccupied and after getting permission from the owner, they went inside, police said in a Facebook post.
Once inside, they found a man who said he had been held hostage. The man also said the gunman was still inside the house and he was holding two women hostage.
Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s special operation team set barricades to block streets and neighbors.
At 5:40 p.m. one of the women escaped. About two hours later, after negotiating with police, the alleged gunman, identified as Kent Antwon “Bud” Johnson, surrendered and the second hostage was freed.
Police found a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition in the house. They didn’t say what Johnson’s relationship was with any of the hostages.
Coffeyville schools were placed on a lock down during the situation and Coffeyville Community College also closed their campus.
Johnson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping; two counts of battery and a count each of felony obstruction, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated intimidation of a witness.
