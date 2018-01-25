More Videos

A standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul has been resolved peacefully, Chief Gordon Ramsay said on Twitter. SWAT was able to enter and clear the house, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said at the scene. Five people have been detained, not arrested. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com
Crime & Courts

Standoff in south Wichita resolved peacefully, chief says

By Kaitlyn Alanis And Jason Tidd

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 25, 2018 11:41 AM

SWAT teams respond to shooting

Police give a briefing about a standoff in the neighborhood of 31st Street South and St. Paul near Meridian. Neighbors say shots were fired. SWAT teams were on the scene. (Video by Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 25, 2018)

brader@wichitaeagle.com
 

Update, 1:00 p.m.

The standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul has been resolved peacefully, Chief Gordon Ramsay posted on Twitter.

SWAT was able to enter and clear the house, Officer Charley Davidson said. Five people have been detained, not arrested.

Police would not confirm if shots were fired or if a weapon has been found.

The area is now open and safe to the public.

Davidson said police would likely not have an update until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Update, 12:21 p.m.

An ambulance has arrived to the scene of a standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul. Officer Charley Davidson said an unknown number of people have non-life-threatening injuries from unknown causes — it is not yet known if anyone was shot.

Neighbors told police that shots were fired.

At least five people have come outside of the house and have been taken into custody. Police do not know if anyone else is still inside.

Davidson advises those in the area to remain inside.

Original story

Emergency crews are responding to a standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul. That’s near Meridian and 31st Street South.

A dispatch supervisor confirmed the report was called in at 11:14 a.m. SWAT has been called to the scene.

The Wichita Police Department said they would be providing updates on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

