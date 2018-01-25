Standoff in south Wichita resolved peacefully, chief says

More Videos 2:49 SWAT teams respond to shooting Pause 3:06 Police discuss December shooting 'to share the amount of violence our officers face' 0:50 Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 2:03 SWAT teams respond to standoff 1:41 Know your opponent: University of Central Florida 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul has been resolved peacefully, Chief Gordon Ramsay said on Twitter. SWAT was able to enter and clear the house, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said at the scene. Five people have been detained, not arrested. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

