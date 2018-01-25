Standoff in south Wichita resolved peacefully, chief says

Never miss a local story.
Update, 1:00 p.m.
The standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul has been resolved peacefully, Chief Gordon Ramsay posted on Twitter.
SWAT was able to enter and clear the house, Officer Charley Davidson said. Five people have been detained, not arrested.
Police would not confirm if shots were fired or if a weapon has been found.
The area is now open and safe to the public.
Davidson said police would likely not have an update until 10 a.m. on Friday.
Update, 12:21 p.m.
An ambulance has arrived to the scene of a standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul. Officer Charley Davidson said an unknown number of people have non-life-threatening injuries from unknown causes — it is not yet known if anyone was shot.
Neighbors told police that shots were fired.
At least five people have come outside of the house and have been taken into custody. Police do not know if anyone else is still inside.
Davidson advises those in the area to remain inside.
Original story
Emergency crews are responding to a standoff in the 3100 block of South St. Paul. That’s near Meridian and 31st Street South.
A dispatch supervisor confirmed the report was called in at 11:14 a.m. SWAT has been called to the scene.
Police are still asking for people to come out at the standoff. Several SWAT and other officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/6Wvwqbp7ld— Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) January 25, 2018
The Wichita Police Department said they would be providing updates on Twitter.
WPD PIO in route on situation on south Gordon. Please monitor Twitter for updates and information.— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 25, 2018
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
