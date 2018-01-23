More Videos

    A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Would-be robber was using a toy gun. The person he robbed had a real one.

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 23, 2018 10:55 AM

A man demanding cash at a south Wichita wig store was armed with a toy gun when he was shot twice by the manager, police said.

A man walked into the Honie’s Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.

That’s when he brandished a gun and demanded money, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The 40-year-old store employee grabbed his own gun and fired two rounds. He then held the man at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene, Davidson said. Hunt said the employee was a manager.

The robber was shot in the shoulder and chin, Hunt said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davidson said a police investigation discovered that the robber was armed with a toy gun.

Booking reports do not show any arrests in the case as of Monday night.

Hunt said there was another employee and a couple of customers in the store at the time.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

