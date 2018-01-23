Would-be robber was using a toy gun. The person he robbed had a real one.

More Videos 6:00 'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit Pause 1:05 Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor 1:20 Police officer saves dog from burning building 0:26 Barry Brown motivated to help Kansas State contend for Big 12 championship 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 2:40 Kansas students start project to spread kindness 3:12 Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita 1:33 Man who tried to rob wig shop shot 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 5:46 City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

