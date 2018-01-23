Lawsuit is to hold police accountable, family of man killed in swatting hoax says

The attorney for the family of Andrew Finch – a man shot and killed by a Wichita police officer responding to a fake 911 call – said Tuesday that a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Monday is not about money, but is about holding Wichita police accountable.

“This is about the city of Wichita and the Wichita Police Department taking accountability for the actions of a police department that has a history of excessive force,” said Andrew Stroth, a Chicago civil rights attorney representing the Finch family.

Stroth and the family, along with community activists, held a news conference Tuesday morning in front of City Hall.

Finch’s mother, Lisa, said she wants to see laws changed that will keep families in Wichita protected, and will provide Wichita police with better training.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If an officer is caught doing something wrong, it’s up to District Attorney Marc Bennett to decide to charge them or not and if you look at his record no one is held accountable, nothing is done,” she said.

Wichita police officers have been involved in at least 29 shootings between 2010 and 2015, resulting in at least 15 deaths, according the lawsuit. In most of these cases, the city has declined to release the names of the involved officers.

In an earlier prepared statement Stroth said: “This case represents a fundamental and systemic failure by the City of Wichita and the Wichita Police Department. Andy Finch tragically lost his life due to the unjustified and unconstitutional actions of a Wichita police officer and a pattern, practice and custom of excessive and unreasonable force utilized by the WPD.”

The lawsuit cites FBI crime statistics showing Wichita has a ratio of one shooting death for every 120 officers – a number that is 11 times greater than the national ratio and 12 times greater than the ratio in Chicago.

More Videos 6:00 'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit Pause 1:20 Police officer saves dog from burning building 1:05 Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor 1:33 Man who tried to rob wig shop shot 0:26 Barry Brown motivated to help Kansas State contend for Big 12 championship 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:12 Family of Andrew Finch files lawsuit against city of Wichita 2:40 Kansas students start project to spread kindness 0:51 Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit Lisa Finch spoke outside of City Hall on Tuesday after it was announced that her family was filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Wichita regarding the death of their son, Andrew Finch. Finch was shot and killed by a Wichita police officer while standing on his porch after police converged upon the Finch family home due to a false 911 call. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) 'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit Lisa Finch spoke outside of City Hall on Tuesday after it was announced that her family was filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Wichita regarding the death of their son, Andrew Finch. Finch was shot and killed by a Wichita police officer while standing on his porch after police converged upon the Finch family home due to a false 911 call. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

On the evening of Dec. 28, police responding to an emergency call went to a house where the Finch family lives near McCormick and Seneca. They were dispatched to what was reported as a killing with hostages.

Finch, 28, the innocent victim of the hoax, opened his front door to see why police lights were outside. Police said they commanded him to keep his hands raised, but he reached toward his waistline. When he reached his hands up suddenly, police say, an officer positioned across the street from Finch fired a shot from a rifle. The bullet came from about 40 yards away.

According to experts interviewed by The Eagle, a key question is why one of the officers perceived enough of a threat to shoot when others didn’t. That fact raises the question of whether the shooting meets the “reasonableness” standard used to test whether an officer’s shooting is legally justifiable, they said. But one police consultant said it’s possible that the officer fired because his vantage point put him in the one position to see a threat and act as he thought was necessary at that moment.

Questions also remain about the handling of the hoax call, known as a “swatting.” One expert said that the first possible sign that something was wrong about the call was that it was first made to City Hall’s security desk, not directly to 911. That is a common tactic of swatters trying to hide their identities. Also, the caller described the house he was reportedly in as a one-story home when the house police went to had two levels. If that information had been relayed to the officers, it could have raised a red flag that something was amiss.

Also, the caller was still talking to an emergency dispatcher around the time that Finch was on the porch – without a phone.

Lisa Finch said her family has lived in Wichita for 20 years, and until now, has never felt unsafe.

“Do I have to lock my door and be afraid of the police?” she said. “If the crime involves me, who am I supposed to ask for help? Because I can’t trust the Wichita police. The way they acted that night makes no sense at all.”

Stroth said the biggest issue in Finch’s case is that, “in the sanctity of his own home” Finch was shot and killed.

“How is that possible in America?” he said. “In 2017-2018, where you’re shot and killed by a police officer. It’s unconstitutional, it’s unjustified and the Finch family is going to fight for justice ... There needs to be a full, independent investigation with regards to what happened and the officers as well as the city of Wichita are liable for the tragedy of what happened on Dec. 28.”

Tyler Barriss – the 25-year-old Los Angeles man accused of making a false report that led to the shooting – has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interfering with a law enforcement officer. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Stroth said Wichita leadership is trying to pin the shooting on Barriss.

“This case is clearly about the behavior, practices and procedures of the Wichita police department,” Stroth said.

In a statement by Wichita City Attorney Jennifer Magana, she said that the “swatting incident has been investigated by the Wichita Police Department in conjunction with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.”

The officer’s shooting of Finch remains under review by the District Attorney’s Office, she said.

“City of Wichita and WPD officials have great sympathy for those impacted by the reckless behavior exemplified by ‘swatting’ which created the circumstances which resulted in this death,” Magana said. “The City learned that a lawsuit has been filed less than one month after this incident. After the City is served with the lawsuit, it will be reviewed and an appropriate response filed.”

The fake 911 call, to draw police, allegedly stemmed from a feud during online gaming between two Call of Duty players.

“I don’t know if Andy would feel very good about being known everywhere,” Lisa Finch said about her son’s story becoming national news, “But he would be very glad to know that lives could possibly be saved because of this.”