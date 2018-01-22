Nine-year-old’s death by stray bullet: ‘It’s the worst nightmare’

'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit

Lisa Finch spoke outside of City Hall on Tuesday after it was announced that her family was filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Wichita regarding the death of their son, Andrew Finch. Finch was shot and killed by a Wichita police officer while standing on his porch after police converged upon the Finch family home due to a false 911 call. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)