St. John's Military School in Salina
Teen sexually assaulted at Kansas military school, attorney says

Associated Press

January 19, 2018 12:53 PM

An attorney says a 15-year-old Texas boy was sexually assaulted this week by two other students at a Kansas military school.

The family’s attorney, Dan Zmijewski, said Friday the assault at St. John’s Military School in Salina allegedly occurred Tuesday night in a dormitory room. The boy was taken to the hospital the following day for an examination.

He says police arrested two boys and referred the case to the Saline County District Attorney’s Office for possible aggravated sodomy charges. A first court appearance is planned for Monday.

St. John’s President William Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a message.

The Episcopalian boarding school also faces a pending lawsuit from a Tennessee father over the 2014 sexual assault of his son.

