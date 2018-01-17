.
Crime & Courts

Newton police announce high school lockdown, make 5 arrests on campus

By Nichole Manna

January 17, 2018 11:55 AM

Seven people – including five minors – were arrested Wednesday morning as part of a Harvey County Drug Task Force investigation into drug activity at Newton High School.

During the two-month investigation, police seized 2.6 ounces of marijuana and 97 prescription pills, they said.

One other person wanted in the case was already in custody on other charges and two additional arrest warrants are still outstanding, Erin McDaniel, director of communications for the city of Newton said in a news release.

All of those involved either attended the high school or have recently withdrawn. They were arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana, Xanax, oxycodone and hydrocodone, McDaniel said.

Officials at USD 373 cooperated with the investigation. Five of the arrests were made at the high school, and two others were made elsewhere in the city. Newton police said on Facebook Wednesday morning that the school was on a “scheduled lockdown.”

“There is no threat to cause for concern,” they said.

As part of Wednesday’s arrests, several K-9 teams from throughout the state assisted in conducting free-air sniffs in the parking lot and locker areas, the release said. One K-9 drug indication in the parking lot was investigated, but no arrests were made.

“Our goal is to protect the safe and healthy learning environment for Newton students,” Police Chief Eric Murphy said in the release. “Youth are faced with many challenges at school, and the peer pressure to use drugs should not be one of them.”

  • What happens during a school lockdown?

    A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

