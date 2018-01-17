Crime & Courts

Teen shot in leg while walking in Wichita park

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 17, 2018 11:51 AM

A teenage boy was shot in the leg while walking in a north Wichita park Tuesday night.

Police were called at around 6:45 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Grove, where a 16-year-old boy was approached by two men and shot in the thigh while walking in Grove Park, Officer Charley Davidson said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davidson described one men as wearing black pants, white shoes and a jacket and the other man as wearing a red hoodie with black pants and black shoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and do not know if it was random.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police say kidnapping suspect robbed a Wichita woman 1:07

Police say kidnapping suspect robbed a Wichita woman

Pause
Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:57

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

Who is Bob Dole? 2:21

Who is Bob Dole?

Dash cam video shows a car crash into the second floor of a building 0:32

Dash cam video shows a car crash into the second floor of a building

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer) 2:24

'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer)

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' 4:06

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

  • City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

    City manager Robert Layton announces the creation of a citizen's review board for the Wichita Police Department. He says the board will provide oversight, accountability, and transparency for the police department.

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

View More Video