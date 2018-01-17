Teen shot in leg while walking in Wichita park

A teenage boy was shot in the leg while walking in a north Wichita park Tuesday night.
Police were called at around 6:45 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Grove, where a 16-year-old boy was approached by two men and shot in the thigh while walking in Grove Park, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Davidson described one men as wearing black pants, white shoes and a jacket and the other man as wearing a red hoodie with black pants and black shoes.
Never miss a local story.
He said police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and do not know if it was random.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments