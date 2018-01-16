Woman kidnapped at gunpoint escapes at QuikTrip, police say

Wichita police are searching for a man who robbed and kidnapped a woman, forcing her at gunpoint to drive him to several locations before she sought help at a downtown convenience store.
A 24-year-old woman met with a stranger to sell a ring at around 6 p.m. at a Jimmy Johns in the 500 block of North Hillside, when the man got into her vehicle and pulled out a handgun, Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday.
The man then forced her to drive to several locations before stopping at around 8 p.m. at a QuikTrip in the 1000 block of East Douglas. The woman went into the convenience store, where a clerk called 911, and the man ran before police arrived, Davidson said.
There were no injuries, Davidson said.
The addresses of the locations where the woman was forced to drive are not known, but Davidson said they are thought to be drug-related.
The sale was set up through Facebook, Davidson said. The ring and a cellphone were stolen.
Davidson said police are working to locate a potential suspect, but did not provide a suspect description. The man is wanted on suspicion of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
