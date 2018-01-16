When Overland Park police received hoax call, they thought of Wichita ‘swatting’

The call sounded serious – a man told Overland Park dispatchers that he shot his wife and would shoot police officers if they went to his house.

It was about 8:30 a.m. on Monday. There was no background noise and officers believed the call was 100 percent real.

With lights and sirens, officers with the Overland Park Police Department went to the caller’s reported home in the 10400 block of West 131st Street.

They were ready for a possible hostile person who had already threatened to harm them. But in the back of their minds, officers thought about the “swatting” call that happened in Wichita weeks earlier. It ended with an officer fatally shooting 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was unarmed.

Swatting happens when someone makes a call to a police department with a false story of an ongoing crime – often with killing or hostages involved – in an attempt to draw a large number of police officers to a particular address.

The Overland Park police department’s tactical unit was en route. Officers surrounded the home, but kept their distance.

Inside the home was a father and his two teenage sons. None of them had called 911, but police outside didn’t yet know that.

“We immediately started a dialogue with the father and a son,” OPPD’s public information officer, John Lacy said on Tuesday. “We were able to reach out to the mother via phone.”

Once they confirmed the mother had not been shot, police asked for the father and son to come outside. The father immediately told officers his other son, 17, was upstairs sleeping.

“We went through the house, didn’t find any blood, any signs of foul play or anything like that,” Lacy said. “The father was extremely upset that someone had swatted his address.”

But he thanked officers for their careful response.

Asked why officers responded by opening up a dialogue first, Lacy said, “We recognized that Wichita (police) had a similar call recently, so that was in the back of our mind.”

Lacy said Overland Park police wouldn’t second guess how Wichita police responded, or the end result – but they used what happened as a learning experience, and the Monday morning call ended peacefully.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the residents were playing video games when the call was made. Swatting has gained traction across the country with online gamers with the goal of getting a large police response to interrupt a game that’s being live-streamed.

Investigators aren’t sure why the family was targeted, but if the caller is found, they will face charges, Lacy said.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Wichita swatting call that happened the evening of Dec. 28. He’s accused of making a report that he was inside a home at 1033 W. McCormick, had killed his father and was holding his mother and a sibling hostage. But Barriss was in Los Angeles. And the family inside the McCormick home had no idea why police responded.

Finch opened the front door at about 6:18 p.m. to see why police cars were outside, and responding officers demanded he raise his hands. He lowered them to his waist multiple times, Wichita police have said, and an officer shot him when he suddenly raised his hands back up, they said. The officer is on paid administrative leave. He has not been identified.

Finch was not armed.

The incident began over a $1.50 wage on a game of Call of Duty, according to reports.

District Attorney Marc Bennett has said the shooting is under review by him.

In Overland Park, officers are glad their call ended peacefully.

“However, our police department is upset that this prank happened,” Lacy said.

This is the second time in Lacy’s memory that Overland Park police have responded to a hoax call. The last one happened a few years ago. And with what happened in Wichita, officers are talking about how to handle future calls.

“I think a lot of police departments are talking about (swatting) now, with what happened in Wichita and now in Overland Park,” he said.

He hopes police departments approaching these types of calls are safe in their response, but he said you can never second guess what might be happening inside the home.

“We have to respond the way we do, we’re going to take each call seriously,” he said. “You never know when it will be real.”