Wichita police confirm captain involved in incident at Augusta game

Wichita police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man accused of pushing a teenage official at an Augusta basketball game on Saturday is a Wichita police captain.

The captain has been placed on paid administrative leave, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The off-duty captain allegedly confronted and shoved a 17-year-old girl who was refereeing a youth basketball game.

Craig Carlson — who was not at the game — posted a video of the incident to Facebook.

“This happened today in Augusta Ks... this guy is a Wichita PD officer, who assaulted a 17yr old basketball official during a 5/6th grade game,” he posted. “This is exactly why there is a shortage of officials in sports. This is unacceptable and should be seen and shared.”

The video had received nearly more than 11,000 views and 100 shares as of Tuesday morning.

“The official that was pushed is my buddy’s daughter and being an official myself, I thought I should share this with all my friends,” Carlson said in a Facebook message.

The man can be seen confronting a girl referee and can be heard saying “Get out of my way” as he leaves the court with a player.

Officer Paul Cruz confirmed the man is a department member on Saturday, but police didn’t say the man was an officer until a Tuesday morning news conference. Officer Charley Davidson said the captain is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review.

A spokesman with the Augusta Police Department said the department is investigating, but a statement will not be released until Tuesday.

Contributing: Stan Finger and Kaitlyn Alanis of The Eagle