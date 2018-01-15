Update: Man shot, injured while taking down Christmas lights

A 26-year-old man was on a ladder taking down Christmas lights when he was shot once on his right side, officer Paul Cruz said in a release.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of East Cessna after a call was first made at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, according to a dispatch supervisor. That’s near Pawnee and Hillside.
A 50-year-old man was also nearly hit when a bullet struck the door frame next to him. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A 29-year-old man was found in the same block and was arrested.
Booking reports show that Hieu Cong Huynh was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
