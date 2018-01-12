Crime & Courts

Man steals heaters, attempts to run over security guard

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 12:15 PM

A man tried to run over a security guard in a pickup after stealing heaters from a store in northwest Wichita, police said.

The unknown man forced his way into the Sutherlands in the 2200 block of North Amidon at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday where he stole heaters, Officer Charley Davidson said.

A 23-year-old guard with Signal 88 Security told police he was checking on the business when he saw a suspicious vehicle. It was a late 1990s or early 2000s white single-cab pickup with stock silver wheels and a large dent on the right rear bumper. The pickup’s Kansas tag, 309FVL, was reported stolen.

The security guard got out of his own vehicle to investigate further when the pickup’s driver tried to run him over, Davidson said.

He said there is no video of the incident.

Police described a suspect as a 6-foot, 225-pound man in his 40s or 50s with a gray mustache wearing dark pants, a black coat and a black stocking cap.

Davidson said the man is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

