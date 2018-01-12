Police use Taser, foam round to stop man who threatened to cut his throat

Wichita police shot a man with a foam round and used a Taser on him before taking him to a hospital after he cut his wrists and held a knife to his throat.
Police were called at around 9 p.m. on Sunday to a home in the 2900 block of East Range Road by paramedics, who took a woman with pregnancy difficulties to Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph.
A 42-year-old man at the house brandished a knife and held it to his throat and indicated he wanted to harm himself, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Officers moved four family members to safety and shot the man with a 40 millimeter foam round, and he dropped the knife, Davidson said. A foam round is a type of less-lethal weapon used by law enforcement.
The man then ran back into the house, found another knife and started cutting his wrists, Davidson said. Police forced their way into the home and used a Taser on the man before taking him to a hospital for medical treatment and a mental evaluation.
