Woman charged in beheading not yet competent to stand trial

More Videos

Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing 1:03

Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

Pause
Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap 1:26

Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

Watch cheetah cubs play at Tanganyika Wildlife Park 1:05

Watch cheetah cubs play at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

Arkansas City runs past West 0:49

Arkansas City runs past West

ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite' 2:21

ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite'

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:15

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

  • Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

    Rachael Hilyard, charged with killing 63-year-old Micki Davis last spring, was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing on Friday. Hilyard is accused of decapitating Davis on April 9. Hilyard will return to the Larned State Hospital to continue treatment. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 12, 2018)

Rachael Hilyard, charged with killing 63-year-old Micki Davis last spring, was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing on Friday. Hilyard is accused of decapitating Davis on April 9. Hilyard will return to the Larned State Hospital to continue treatment. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 12, 2018) theying@wichitaeagle.com
Rachael Hilyard, charged with killing 63-year-old Micki Davis last spring, was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing on Friday. Hilyard is accused of decapitating Davis on April 9. Hilyard will return to the Larned State Hospital to continue treatment. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 12, 2018) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Woman charged in beheading not yet competent to stand trial

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 11:09 AM

Rachel Hilyard, the woman charged with beheading her former boyfriend’s mother last year, isn’t competent to stand trial right now — but could be in the future.

A report from the state psychiatric hospital in Larned says Hilyard’s mental state is likely to improve with continued treatment. She was sent to the hospital last fall after attorneys became concerned about her ability to understand the criminal charges filed against her and her ability to assist in her defense.

She’ll return to the hospital for at least 90 more days of treatment, Judge Faith Maughan ordered Friday morning. She will receive another competency evaluation after that.

“This is a fluid ... situation,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told Maughan after reading briefly from the report in court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I don’t believe that she’s currently competent,” Jason Smart, Hilyard’s public defender, said.

Hilyard is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death and decapitation of 63-year-old Micki Davis on April 9. Davis was killed after going to Hilyard’s home with her grandson to pick up property. Police who responded to the boy’s 911 call found her body in the garage and her head in the kitchen sink.

In an interview with The Eagle after her arrest, Hilyard said a local church performed an exorcism at her home just days before the killing in an attempt to eradicate evil spirits. She said that God, not she, was responsible for Davis’ death.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing 1:03

Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

Pause
Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap 1:26

Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

Watch cheetah cubs play at Tanganyika Wildlife Park 1:05

Watch cheetah cubs play at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

Arkansas City runs past West 0:49

Arkansas City runs past West

ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite' 2:21

ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite'

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:15

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

  • Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

    Rachael Hilyard, charged with killing 63-year-old Micki Davis last spring, was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing on Friday. Hilyard is accused of decapitating Davis on April 9. Hilyard will return to the Larned State Hospital to continue treatment. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 12, 2018)

Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

View More Video