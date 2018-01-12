Woman charged in beheading not yet competent to stand trial

Rachel Hilyard, the woman charged with beheading her former boyfriend’s mother last year, isn’t competent to stand trial right now — but could be in the future.

A report from the state psychiatric hospital in Larned says Hilyard’s mental state is likely to improve with continued treatment. She was sent to the hospital last fall after attorneys became concerned about her ability to understand the criminal charges filed against her and her ability to assist in her defense.

She’ll return to the hospital for at least 90 more days of treatment, Judge Faith Maughan ordered Friday morning. She will receive another competency evaluation after that.

“This is a fluid ... situation,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told Maughan after reading briefly from the report in court.

“I don’t believe that she’s currently competent,” Jason Smart, Hilyard’s public defender, said.

Hilyard is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death and decapitation of 63-year-old Micki Davis on April 9. Davis was killed after going to Hilyard’s home with her grandson to pick up property. Police who responded to the boy’s 911 call found her body in the garage and her head in the kitchen sink.

In an interview with The Eagle after her arrest, Hilyard said a local church performed an exorcism at her home just days before the killing in an attempt to eradicate evil spirits. She said that God, not she, was responsible for Davis’ death.