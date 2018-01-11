Two in custody after two separate police chases

One teenage boy was stunned with a Taser after crashing a stolen SUV into a tree and running from police, and a man was arrested when he drove a stolen car at an officer and ran after rolling it into the river, Wichita police say.
Wichita police found a stolen tan Infiniti SUV in the 1400 block of South Bluffview, and the driver led officers on a chase at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Police used stop sticks near Kellogg and Hillside when the teenage driver did not pull over, and he crashed the SUV into a tree when turning off Hillside onto Oakland. The 17-year-old boy was tased and arrested when he ran after crashing, Davidson said.
He had minor injuries and was taken to a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of felony evade and elude, resisting arrest, speeding, possession of stolen property and an outstanding Sedgwick County warrant, Davidson said.
Police assisted Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies in a chase at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night that started outside the city and went near Maple and Ridge before ending at an apartment complex.
The driver drove the speeding stolen white Dodge Neon at a Wichita officer who was laying stop sticks near Maple and Brummett, Davidson said. The officer ran from the position and the driver of the car swerved at the last second to avoid the officer and his patrol vehicle.
The chase continued to an apartment complex at Central and Waco, where the driver jumped out and ran as the car was still moving, Davidson said. The car rolled from the parking lot into the river.
A 32-year-old man was arrested near the Riverside tennis courts and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felony evade and elude.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
