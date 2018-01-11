More Videos

Officer Charley Davidson discusses the two teenagers arrested after four drive-by shootings in Wichita earlier this week. (Video by Wichita Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Police arrest two in four drive-by shootings

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 11, 2018 11:58 AM

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after four drive-by shootings earlier this week.

A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were arrested while getting into a car in the 3100 block of East Funston, Officer Charley Davidson said. That’s near Hillside and Harry.

They were booked on multiple counts of aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of ecstasy, Davidson said.

He said the drive-bys were gang-related.

The shootings were on Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Piatt and Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Minnesota, 800 block of South Mission and the 2800 block of East 23rd Street North.

Police reports list losses of over $1,000 in damage to houses, damage to a back windshield of a pickup and two lost vehicle tags.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

