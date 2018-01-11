More Videos

  'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

    Tyler Barriss, the man accused of making the swatting call that led to a fatal police shooting in Wichita, will be extradited to Kansas. He appeared in an LA courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Tyler Barriss, the man accused of making the swatting call that led to a fatal police shooting in Wichita, will be extradited to Kansas. He appeared in an LA courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Tyler Barriss, the man accused of making the swatting call that led to a fatal police shooting in Wichita, will be extradited to Kansas. He appeared in an LA courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Crime & Courts

Tyler Barriss picked up by Kansas authorities, LA jail records say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 11, 2018 11:49 AM

Los Angeles jail records show the suspect involved in a deadly “swatting” call in Wichita was picked up by Kansas authorities early Thursday.

Records say Tyler Barriss was released from the Men’s Central jail in Los Angeles at 8:53 a.m. Central time. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

Barriss waived extradition to Kansas last week. A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

He is accused of reporting a fake homicide and hostage situation to the Wichita Police Department just after 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Reports say Barriss was called by someone after a feud between two Call of Duty players broke out over a virtual “friendly kill” during a game earlier that day. There was a $1.50 wager over the game.

One of the players allegedly called Barriss and requested he “swat” another player. A man claiming he was responsible for the swatting said he was given an address on McCormick Street by another player, he said during an interview with the DramaAlert channel on YouTube.

Swatting is the term when someone calls police with a fake story of a serious ongoing crime – like a killing, hostage situation or bomb threat – in an effort to draw a large police presence to an address. It has gained traction in recent years among online gamers.

Police went to the address, expecting to find a homicide victim and two hostages. Instead, Andrew Finch, 28, opened his front door when he saw police lights outside and didn’t know why. Wichita police say he was given commands to keep his hands raised, but he reached toward his waistline multiple times.

When he reached his hands up suddenly, police say a officer who was standing in a driveway across the street from Finch shot him.

  'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

    During a police briefing at City Hall on Friday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston describes the events that led to the fatal shooting of Andrew Finch by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Dec. 29, 2017)

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

During a police briefing at City Hall on Friday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston describes the events that led to the fatal shooting of Andrew Finch by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Dec. 29, 2017)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

