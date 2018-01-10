More Videos

Graphic body camera video shows two Topeka police officers fatally shooting Dominique White on Sept. 28.
Crime & Courts

FBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas

Associated Press

January 10, 2018 02:46 PM

UPDATED 30 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA

Topeka's interim police chief says the FBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in September, even as the police department's internal review is nearly complete.

Interim Chief Bill Cochran says the FBI hasn't contacted him and he doesn't know when the agency's investigation into the death of Dominique Tyrell White will conclude.

White was killed Sept. 28 when two officers both fired four times as he fled after a struggle for his gun.

Cochran said last week the police department's internal review should be completed this week.

FBI Special Agent Joel Sealer said the agency wouldn't comment on whether it's investigating the shooting.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has determined the officers were justified in shooting White and would not face criminal charges from his office.

