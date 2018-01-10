Mack Colvin Jr.
Crime & Courts

Man indicted in two armed bank robberies in Wichita

A Park City man was indicted in connection to two bank robberies in Wichita last month.

Mack W. Colvin Jr, 31, is charged with one count of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm, U.S. District Attorney Tom Beall said in a release.

Colvin was arrested after Wichita police and the FBI released photos from bank robberies at Wheat State Credit Union in the 1400 block of South Oliver on Dec. 19 and the Fidelity Bank in the 1300 block of North Woodlawn on Dec. 13.

If convicted, Colvin faces at least seven years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine on each firearm charge, and up to 25 years and $250,000 on each robbery charge.

